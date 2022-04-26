  • HOMEPAGE
    Georgian Foreign Minister to embark on official visit to Azerbaijan

    26.04.2022 [12:58]

    Tbilisi, April 26, AZERTAC

    Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    During the two-day visit, Darchiashvili will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

    The meetings will focus on the issues relating to strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

     

