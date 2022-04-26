Georgian Foreign Minister to embark on official visit to Azerbaijan

Tbilisi, April 26, AZERTAC Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. During the two-day visit, Darchiashvili will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The meetings will focus on the issues relating to strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan. Khatayi Azizov Special Correspondent

