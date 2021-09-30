Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili completes his visit to Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
30.09.2021 [13:52]
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has ended his visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
PM Irakli Garibashvili was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
