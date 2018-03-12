Georgian PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
AzerTAg.az
12.03.2018 [17:49]
Baku, March 12, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
The Georgian Premier also put flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.03.2018 [21:33]
12.03.2018 [19:59]
12.03.2018 [18:35]
12.03.2018 [17:54]
MULTIMEDIA
12.03.2018 [18:42]
12.03.2018 [17:09]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
12.03.2018 [21:33]
12.03.2018 [20:29]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:59]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:05]
12.03.2018 [18:34]
12.03.2018 [16:00]
10.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [16:47]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note