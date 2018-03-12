    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Georgian PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

    12.03.2018 [17:49]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    The Georgian Premier also put flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.03.2018 [21:33]
    Georgian prime minister ends official visit to Azerbaijan
    12.03.2018 [19:59]
    President of Montenegrin Parliament embarks on Azerbaijan visit
    12.03.2018 [18:35]
    OSCE PA president visits National Parliament of Azerbaijan
    12.03.2018 [17:54]
    Georgian Prime Minister visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku
    Georgian PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev Georgian PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev