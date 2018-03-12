Georgian PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. The Georgian Premier also put flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

