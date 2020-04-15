Georgian President expresses gratitude to President and people of Azerbaijan

Tbilisi, April 15, AZERTAC

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

"Tonight, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is lit up in the colors of the Georgian flag. Thank you, President of Azerbaijan for this show of support. Great show of solidarity from the people of Azerbaijan. We are stronger together," Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has posted on her Twitter account.