  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Georgian President expresses gratitude to President and people of Azerbaijan

    15.04.2020 [12:42]

    Tbilisi, April 15, AZERTAC

    President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

    "Tonight, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is lit up in the colors of the Georgian flag. Thank you, President of Azerbaijan for this show of support. Great show of solidarity from the people of Azerbaijan. We are stronger together," Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has posted on her Twitter account.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian President expresses gratitude to President and people of Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.04.2020 [09:41]
    President: The results of the Munich Security Conference blew Armenian propaganda to smithereens
    14.04.2020 [19:29]
    Azerbaijani Embassy and diaspora in Moldova launch aid campaign amid coronavirus outbreak
    14.04.2020 [14:49]
    US Embassy thanks Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting American flag onto its iconic structure
    13.04.2020 [14:41]
    Governor: Azerbaijan is the most reliable strategic partner of Georgia
    Georgian President expresses gratitude to President and people of Azerbaijan