Tbilisi, September 24, AZERTAC President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries. Khatayi Azizov Special Correspondent

AZERTAG.AZ : Georgian President receives Azerbaijan’s FM

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter