  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Georgian President receives Azerbaijan’s FM

    24.09.2020 [18:45]

    Tbilisi, September 24, AZERTAC

    President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

    The sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian President receives Azerbaijan’s FM
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2020 [15:19]
    The misused tolerance
    26.09.2020 [11:14]
    Azerbaijan, Greece discuss cooperation prospects
    25.09.2020 [14:44]
    President: Lack of international pressure on Armenians leads to very dangerous steps and may lead to unpredictable consequences
    25.09.2020 [14:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Statements by the Minsk Group are not directly aimed at anyone
    Georgian President receives Azerbaijan’s FM Georgian President receives Azerbaijan’s FM Georgian President receives Azerbaijan’s FM