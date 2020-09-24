Georgian President receives Azerbaijan’s FM
AzerTAg.az
24.09.2020 [18:45]
Tbilisi, September 24, AZERTAC
President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
The sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Khatayi Azizov
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
26.09.2020 [15:19]
26.09.2020 [11:14]
25.09.2020 [14:44]
MULTIMEDIA
26.09.2020 [15:00]
25.09.2020 [16:44]
25.09.2020 [15:55]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
26.09.2020 [15:19]
26.09.2020 [11:14]
25.09.2020 [15:12]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
26.09.2020 [13:27]
26.09.2020 [12:45]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
25.09.2020 [08:43]
24.09.2020 [16:03]
23.09.2020 [13:54]
19.09.2020 [11:41]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
19.09.2020 [19:03]
16.09.2020 [19:31]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
21.09.2020 [18:13]
20.09.2020 [15:57]
18.09.2020 [16:47]
18.09.2020 [14:19]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note