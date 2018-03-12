    • / POLITICS

    Georgian Prime Minister visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    12.03.2018 [17:54]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Premier here.

    PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

    The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    A military orchestra played the national anthems of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

