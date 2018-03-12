Georgian Prime Minister visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Premier here.

PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Georgia and Azerbaijan.