Georgian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC A delegation led by Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. The visit will last until December 23.

