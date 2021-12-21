  • HOMEPAGE
    Georgian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    21.12.2021 [18:47]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    A delegation led by Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    The visit will last until December 23.

