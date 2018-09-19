Georgian delegation to attend celebrations of 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic`s parliament
19.09.2018 [17:24]
Tbilisi, September 19, AZERTAC
A Georgian delegation will attend centennial celebrations of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku.
The delegation will be led by deputy chairman of the Georgian parliament, head of the Georgia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Zviad
Dzidziguri.
The delegation will hold a number of meetings during the visit.
Khatayi Azizov
Special Correspondent
