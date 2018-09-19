    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Georgian delegation to attend celebrations of 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic`s parliament

    19.09.2018 [17:24]

    Tbilisi, September 19, AZERTAC

    A Georgian delegation will attend centennial celebrations of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku.

    The delegation will be led by deputy chairman of the Georgian parliament, head of the Georgia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Zviad

    Dzidziguri.

    The delegation will hold a number of meetings during the visit.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian delegation to attend celebrations of 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic`s parliament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2018 [21:49]
    Chairman of Pakistan`s Senate arrives in Azerbaijan
    19.09.2018 [21:21]
    Speaker of Kuwait National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan
    19.09.2018 [20:39]
    “China is interested in comprehensive development of relations with Azerbaijan”
    19.09.2018 [19:28]
    Chairman of Oman State Council embarks on Azerbaijan visit
    Georgian delegation to attend celebrations of 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic`s parliament