Georgian media highlights Azerbaijani President's visit to Zangilan district

Georgia’s leading media outlets, including 1tv.ge TV Channel, AGFM radio channel, as well as 24news.ge, aktual.ge and gaxa.ge news websites have published articles highlighting the visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Zangilan district.

The articles, presented to the readers in Azerbaijani, Georgian and English languages, highlighted the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Zangilan and the remarks he made during the meetings held there.

