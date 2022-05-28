Georgian media highlights Azerbaijani President's visit to Zangilan district
AzerTAg.az
28.05.2022 [13:11]
Tbilisi, May 28, AZERTAC
Georgia’s leading media outlets, including 1tv.ge TV Channel, AGFM radio channel, as well as 24news.ge, aktual.ge and gaxa.ge news websites have published articles highlighting the visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Zangilan district.
The articles, presented to the readers in Azerbaijani, Georgian and English languages, highlighted the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Zangilan and the remarks he made during the meetings held there.
Khatayi Azizov
Special correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.05.2022 [09:56]
28.05.2022 [09:01]
27.05.2022 [16:38]
26.05.2022 [18:15]
MULTIMEDIA
28.05.2022 [13:11]
28.05.2022 [09:56]
28.05.2022 [09:01]
27.05.2022 [21:13]
28.05.2022 [11:28]
27.05.2022 [20:28]
27.05.2022 [19:48]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
27.05.2022 [17:27]
27.05.2022 [17:02]
26.05.2022 [21:26]
25.05.2022 [18:22]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
27.05.2022 [18:52]
26.05.2022 [19:18]
26.05.2022 [19:11]
25.05.2022 [20:03]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
28.05.2022 [09:10]
27.05.2022 [15:09]
26.05.2022 [18:49]
26.05.2022 [18:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note