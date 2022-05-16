  • HOMEPAGE
    Georgian media highlights Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Turkey

    16.05.2022 [14:13]

    Tbilisi, May 16, AZERTAC

    Georgian “gaxa.ge”, “24news.ge”, “interpress.ge” and “aktual.ge” news portals have published articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev`s working visit to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his participation in the opening of Rize-Artvin Airport, as well as his bilateral meeting held there.

    The articles, presented to the readers in Azerbaijani, Russian, English and Georgian languages, highlighted the implementation of the large-scale work in Turkiye in various spheres, including in the field of transport and infrastructure, cooperation in energy, transport, energy security, as well as the situation in the region.

    The articles also featured remarks regarding the post-conflict period, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkey and Armenia.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian media highlights Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Turkey
