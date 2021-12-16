  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Georgian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and his meetings in Brussels

    16.12.2021 [11:35]

    Tbilisi, December 16, AZERTAC

    Georgia’s leading media outlets, including 1tv.ge TV Channel, as well as 24news.ge, aktual.ge, interpress.ge and kavkasia.net news websites have published articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels to attend the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union and his meeting held there.

    The articles emphasized that Azerbaijanis living in Europe welcomed Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

    The reports also featured President Ilham Aliyev’s bilateral meetings with President of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the joint meeting among Azerbaijani President, President of European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as joint conference held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

    The articles, presented to the readers in Azerbaijani, Russian, Georgian and English languages, also highlighted the remarks voiced by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijan’s rightful position and the new situation emerged in the region after the Patriotic war.

    Khatai Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and his meetings in Brussels
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [10:46]
    Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
    15.12.2021 [10:20]
    President of European Council issues statement on results of trilateral meeting in Brussels
    14.12.2021 [15:26]
    Arab media: The victory pulled off by Azerbaijan is the triumph of the Islamic World as well
    12.12.2021 [13:16]
    Azerbaijan's state and government officials pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    Georgian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and his meetings in Brussels Georgian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and his meetings in Brussels Georgian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and his meetings in Brussels