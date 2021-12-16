Georgian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and his meetings in Brussels

Tbilisi, December 16, AZERTAC

Georgia’s leading media outlets, including 1tv.ge TV Channel, as well as 24news.ge, aktual.ge, interpress.ge and kavkasia.net news websites have published articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels to attend the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union and his meeting held there.

The articles emphasized that Azerbaijanis living in Europe welcomed Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

The reports also featured President Ilham Aliyev’s bilateral meetings with President of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the joint meeting among Azerbaijani President, President of European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as joint conference held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

The articles, presented to the readers in Azerbaijani, Russian, Georgian and English languages, also highlighted the remarks voiced by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijan’s rightful position and the new situation emerged in the region after the Patriotic war.

Khatai Azizov

Special Correspondent