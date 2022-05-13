  • HOMEPAGE
    Georgian parliamentary delegation to visit Azerbaijan

    13.05.2022 [20:05]

    Tbilisi, May 13, AZERTAC

    A Georgian parliamentary delegation will visit Azerbaijan next week. The delegation includes members of the parliamentary committee for international relations and staff of the secretariat.

    The purpose of the visit is to attend a trilateral meeting of the International Relations Committees of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian parliaments which is planned to be held in Shusha.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special correspondent

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian parliamentary delegation to visit Azerbaijan
