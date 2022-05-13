Georgian parliamentary delegation to visit Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
13.05.2022 [20:05]
Tbilisi, May 13, AZERTAC
A Georgian parliamentary delegation will visit Azerbaijan next week. The delegation includes members of the parliamentary committee for international relations and staff of the secretariat.
The purpose of the visit is to attend a trilateral meeting of the International Relations Committees of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian parliaments which is planned to be held in Shusha.
Khatayi Azizov
Special correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
13.05.2022 [17:54]
13.05.2022 [16:53]
13.05.2022 [16:21]
MULTIMEDIA
13.05.2022 [18:05]
13.05.2022 [10:31]
13.05.2022 [20:43]
13.05.2022 [20:05]
13.05.2022 [17:54]
13.05.2022 [12:40]
13.05.2022 [12:17]
13.05.2022 [11:31]
12.05.2022 [17:03]
13.05.2022 [15:19]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
13.05.2022 [17:18]
13.05.2022 [13:14]
13.05.2022 [11:31]
13.05.2022 [10:31]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
13.05.2022 [19:26]
13.05.2022 [18:05]
13.05.2022 [12:30]
12.05.2022 [23:14]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
13.05.2022 [19:22]
13.05.2022 [18:39]
13.05.2022 [18:28]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note