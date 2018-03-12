Georgian prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili was welcomed by the Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

The national anthems of Georgia and Azerbaijan were played during the welcome ceremony.