    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Georgian prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

    12.03.2018 [12:00]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Giorgi Kvirikashvili was welcomed by the Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

    The national anthems of Georgia and Azerbaijan were played during the welcome ceremony.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.03.2018 [21:33]
    Georgian prime minister ends official visit to Azerbaijan
    12.03.2018 [19:59]
    President of Montenegrin Parliament embarks on Azerbaijan visit
    12.03.2018 [18:35]
    OSCE PA president visits National Parliament of Azerbaijan
    12.03.2018 [17:54]
    Georgian Prime Minister visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku
    Georgian prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan Georgian prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan