Georgian prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
12.03.2018 [12:00]
Baku, March 12, AZERTAC
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Giorgi Kvirikashvili was welcomed by the Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.
The national anthems of Georgia and Azerbaijan were played during the welcome ceremony.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.03.2018 [21:33]
12.03.2018 [19:59]
12.03.2018 [18:35]
12.03.2018 [17:54]
MULTIMEDIA
12.03.2018 [18:42]
12.03.2018 [17:09]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
12.03.2018 [21:33]
12.03.2018 [20:29]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:59]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:05]
12.03.2018 [18:34]
12.03.2018 [16:00]
10.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [16:47]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note