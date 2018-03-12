Georgian prime minister ends official visit to Azerbaijan
12.03.2018 [21:33]
Baku, March 12, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Giorgi Kvirikashvili was seen off by the Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.
