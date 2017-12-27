    • / POLITICS

    Georgia`s deputy prime minister: Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation yielded important and concrete results for the region

    27.12.2017 [14:53]

    Tbilisi, December 27, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation has yielded important and concrete results not only for our countries but also for the whole region,” said Georgia`s deputy prime minister, FM Mikheil Janelidze at the event marking the 25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan-Georgia diplomatic relations.

    “Georgia has achieved a great success in developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. We are example of neighborhood and cooperation. We have worked out the most important strategic projects, which connect Europe with Asia and bring prosperity to the region,” he said.

    “Georgia and Azerbaijan make join effort to develop the whole region, Europe and Asia. We will do our utmost to make our friendship more attractive for other partners,” Janelidze added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgia`s deputy prime minister: Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation yielded important and concrete results for the region
