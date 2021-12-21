German newspaper publishes article on Azerbaijan’s handing over to Armenia ten servicemen

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

German Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper has published an article about Azerbaijan’s returning to Armenia ten servicemen who were detained on the countries’ border.

Headlined “Azerbaijan releases ten Armenian servicemen”, the article mentioned that the European Union facilitated the extradition of Armenian detainees.

The article emphasized that EU Council President Charles Michel also made a post on his Twitter account in this regard, describing Azerbaijan's move as an important humanitarian gesture that demonstrates mutual will towards renewing confidence.

“Both Azerbaijan and Armenia approved the release of ten Armenian servicemen,” the article said.

The article also underlined that during the joint meeting held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels a few days ago, the EU pledged support for the conflict, as well as for assistance in clearing mines in the region.

Vugar Seyidov

Special Correspondent