  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    German newspaper publishes article on Azerbaijan’s handing over to Armenia ten servicemen

    21.12.2021 [16:26]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    German Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper has published an article about Azerbaijan’s returning to Armenia ten servicemen who were detained on the countries’ border.

    Headlined “Azerbaijan releases ten Armenian servicemen”, the article mentioned that the European Union facilitated the extradition of Armenian detainees.

    The article emphasized that EU Council President Charles Michel also made a post on his Twitter account in this regard, describing Azerbaijan's move as an important humanitarian gesture that demonstrates mutual will towards renewing confidence.

    “Both Azerbaijan and Armenia approved the release of ten Armenian servicemen,” the article said.

    The article also underlined that during the joint meeting held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels a few days ago, the EU pledged support for the conflict, as well as for assistance in clearing mines in the region.

    Vugar Seyidov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :German newspaper publishes article on Azerbaijan’s handing over to Armenia ten servicemen
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2021 [19:17]
    Shanghai Cooperation Organization commends AZERTAC news agency for effective media coverage of its activities
    20.12.2021 [19:04]
    Iranian FM to embark on official visit to Azerbaijan
    20.12.2021 [18:57]
    PM Ali Asadov meets with Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan
    20.12.2021 [16:45]
    Azerbaijan towards national prosperity: Building smart cities in liberated regions
    German newspaper publishes article on Azerbaijan’s handing over to Armenia ten servicemen