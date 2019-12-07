German portal highlights tree planting campaign held in Azerbaijan

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

German portal “Berliner Press” has published an article highlighting the tree-planting campaign held in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of the country’s great poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

The article writes that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the campaign.

The article stresses the essence of the event dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imaddaddin Nasimi.

The web portal emphasizes that the tree planting campaign, held on the initiative of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, has resonated strongly not only in Azerbaijan but worldwide.