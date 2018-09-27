    • / SPORTS

    Germany to host UEFA EURO 2024

    27.09.2018 [18:30]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    The German Football Association (DFB) has been chosen by the UEFA Executive Committee to host UEFA EURO 2024.

    The Euro 2024 matches will be played in ten German cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart. All stadiums have been built and are operational.

    Germany hosted the UEFA Championship once in 1988 and the World Cup, twice in 1974 and 2006.

