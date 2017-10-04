Gintaras Visockas. Open letter to Vitalijus Gailius, Chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission of the Seimas

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

“I do not like writing "open letters". But I have no other choice. The chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Seimas, Vitalijus Gailius, have not answered any of my questions, which I raised in 2015. Therefore, I do not believe that he will deign to give explanation in 2017.

Letter from the Chairman of the Anticorruption Commission

Therefore, an open letter is inevitable. Moreover, the matter is serious. The behavior of the head of the most serious commission, which he demonstrated on September 6 of this year, is inappropriate. It does not enhance confidence in either the commission or the Seimas itself. The actions of the parliamentarian at least reveal the existence of double standards that are detrimental to the international prestige of Lithuania.

To make it clearer, I will first quote the message published on September 6 on the official website of the Seimas, signed by the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Seimas, MP Vitalijus Gailius. The official letter says: "In response to the information provided in the report of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) - the International Center for Investigative Investigations - about possible money laundering, about Azerbaijan’s transferring large sums of money to European officials, the Anti-Corruption Commission appealed to the Financial Crimes Investigation Service (SRFA). It asks to inform the commission about the preventive measures taken in relation to the persons mentioned in the information and their possible ties with Lithuania, which is within the competence of the service under the Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing."

Member of the Seimas Vitalijus Gailius seems to be acting correctly. Vigilance is necessary. But let's take a deeper look.

Strange friendship

Does Gailius have a moral right to put his signature under that kind of letters? No, he doesn’t. In the name of justice, he should have withdrawn because of his preconceived position on the issue of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Those Lithuanian nationals who love Armenia and mistrust Azerbaijan don’t do anything wrong. Lithuanian laws do not prohibit thinking that Armenia is closer to Lithuania than Azerbaijan. However, the danger arises when representatives of Lithuania, especially officials, indirectly challenge Azerbaijan's right to Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized by NATO, the European Union, and Lithuania itself. In this case, there is a clear ambiguity: if we respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, we must support the right of Azerbaijan to get Nagorno-Karabakh back.

Gailius is one of those who indirectly doubt the position of Lithuania on Nagorno-Karabakh. In the Seimas of the previous convocation, he was a member of the liberal Dalia Kuodite-led group of Friendship with Nagorno-Karabakh (not with Armenia, but with the force that occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and rules the roost there). So it is easy to understand which side of the barricades he is (in early 2015, I sent a letter asking to explain why he agreed to participate in the activities of this group, but did not receive an answer).

It was precisely because of this strange "friendship" that the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission had to allow his deputy to sign the letter at least for "diverting his eyes". If he openly acknowledged his pro-Armenian convictions, today he would look much more solid.

Strange haste

However, attempts to hobnob with the forces that occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and hidden doubts about the official position of Lithuania are not the only strange moves of Gailius.

Gailius’ weird hurry is another thing that captures attention. As soon as the portal 15min.lt published an article on the possible money laundering, the Anti-Corruption Commission made a request to the leadership of the SRFP to find out whether Azerbaijan paid bribes to Lithuanian politicians.

I'm not going to support or deny the article posted by 15min.lt. There are enough really corrupt, dishonest, self-serving politicians in Europe. Europe is not a holy cow.

And still, why did the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Seimas not ask his deputies to probe deep into the matter of this journalistic investigation? After all, during the day it is difficult to clarify all the nuances. For example, to clarify, if there is an influential Armenian diaspora and official Yerevan or journalists of Armenian origin among the initiators of the journalistic investigation.

Strange silence

However, the most interesting is why Mr. Gailius was keeping silent when six months ago it became known about the attempts of Armenia to bribe the European parliamentarians so that they purposely, intentionally defamed the Azerbaijani leadership?

I publicly remind the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Seimas about what the European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center announced in the spring and summer of this year. This intelligence organization was established in Brussels in 2002.

One of the leaders of the European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center is 59-year-old Claude Monica. He is a former employee of French intelligence (General Directorate of Foreign Intelligence of France). The hallmark of his work is an intelligence analyst. Journalistic activity was his cover. Monica made a special study of terrorism, espionage, organized crime, international conflicts. He wrote a book about the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York. His books have won great popularity.

The second person in the organization is Geneviève Etienne, who has been engaged in investigative journalism for more than 20 years. The third person is William Rasimora, a 57-year-old sociologist, a well-known expert on the Middle East. The European Center for Strategic Intelligence and Security focuses on threats to Western civilization.

Observations of the ESISC intelligence organization

So what did this organization publish on its official website www.esisc.org? It called the biased group of European parliamentarians supported by lobbyists from the Armenian diaspora, a group, whose goal is to exert a strong influence on the governments of Europe in communicating with the states of Central and Eastern Europe. Azerbaijan is also in the center of attention of the European parliamentarians. According to ESISC analysts, this group makes full use of the available range of measures against Azerbaijan to put secret pressure on international opinion.

But the most interesting is that, according to the authors of the ESISC report, an influential, numerous anti-Azerbaijani and pro-Armenian lobby group of European parliamentarians was formed precisely in 2012, when a "well-known person" was appointed to an important post in European institutions. According to ESISC analysts, this is Latvian Nils Muižnieks, who has worked as Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe for more than five years. There is also a sensational ESISC report, which highlights secret links between the politicians of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe with the foreign Armenian diaspora, Armenian officials and the George Soros Foundation to promote recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as the territory of Armenia.

By the way, the second part of the report pays special attention to Muižnieks. Elected in 2012 in PACE, he became, according to ESISC, a key representative of the secret network uniting European diplomats, official Armenian officials, Armenian lobbyists, non-governmental organizations and George Soros foundations. Making use of his influential official position in European institutions, Muižnieks plays, according to ESISC analysts, an important role in imposing on Europe the interests of official Yerevan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh. He also tried to draw new influential European politicians into his pro-Armenian activities. He rabidly pursued politicians of the Nordic countries, the Baltic states (we draw attention to this - the author's note), the Netherlands and Germany. The ESISC report provides a table showing the growth dynamics of anti-Azerbaijani sentiments in Europe during the last five years, when Nils Muižnieks served as the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights.

During his governance the official PACE plenary sessions were supplemented by informal events to benefit Armenia and harm Azerbaijan, the country, which hast lost Nagorno-Karabakh (in Azerbaijani - the Black Garden) due to the aggression of Armenian-Russian armed formations.

Muižnieks' group was fine with the fact that their activities obviously violated international law and the European principles of territorial integrity. Muižnieks carried on as if he did not notice the OSCE Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874, 884) condemning the actions of Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and expelled all Azerbaijanis from there.

In addition to Muižnieks, the report also highlights several other names of European politicians, lobbying for the position of Armenia: Pieter Omtzigt, Christoph Strasser, Frank Schwabe and Tiny Kox. They are also considered a part of Muižnieks’ team, constantly criticizing Azerbaijan, and declaring Armenia an exemplary state of the region. By the way, a new intrigue has already begun. The mandate of Nils Muižnieks will not be eternal. Who will replace him?

Unforgivable negligence

Gailius has overlooked the report, which appeared by the middle of this year on esisc.org. In my opinion, this is an unforgivable negligence, since the European Union should not become a hostage to the interests of aggressive Armenia (and thus of Russia, as the Russian military base is currently deployed in Armenia). Therefore, it remains an open question why the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Lithuanian Seimas is looking for persons bribed by Azerbaijani politicians and not by Armenian. The author of this article is interested in the history of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey, and it seems that the positions of Armenians in Lithuania are very strong. Suspiciously strong.

Suspiciously strong influence of Armenia

Let’s calculate how many Armenian crosses - khachkars were placed in Klaipeda, Kaunas and Siauliai. But Azerbaijanis are not allowed to put a monument in honor of the victims of Khojaly in Lithuania. Just an accident?

A Lithuania-Nagorno-Karabakh friendship group was established in the Seimas. But did the Seimas’ Committee on National Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the State Security Department of Lithuania warn them that such a "friendship" is similar to friendship with separatists in Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine?

Every year Lithuania marks commemorative dates, which are painful for both Armenia and Azerbaijan. But Birutė Burauskaitė, the Director of the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre of Lithuania, and Eugenius Peikštanis, the Director of the Victims Museum, visit only Armenian events. This year a delegation from Armenia visited Lithuania. The delegation included representatives of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic. The Armenian delegation was accompanied by at least one member of the Lithuanian Seimas - Povilas Urbshis. Mayor of the Varėna District Algis Kashet received the delegation. But did the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry condemn the embrace of our official politicians with the state, which is not recognized by the world?

Lithuanian media also demonstrated a strange approach. While serious clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been reported this summer, I did not find any reports in the Lithuanian press about the killing of Azerbaijani civilians, including a toddler and her grandmother. Meanwhile, most of the Lithuanian publications rushed to report the killing of several Armenian soldiers following Azerbaijan’s counterattack.

15min.lt never misses the opportunity to publish articles unfavorable for Azerbaijan and never publish the articles about the disorder in Armenia, corrupt Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and the regime of his entourage. They do not even explain why. Perhaps they think that Serzh Sargsyan is honest to goodness?!

Which Lithuanian media will dare at least occasionally to print Azerbaijani arguments? For example, the opinion of Elmira Tariverdieva, head of the Trend Russian service, about the aforementioned anti-Azerbaijani investigation.

Azerbaijani arguments

A few excerpts for your attention: "(...) At the same time, the resolution mentions only one country - Azerbaijan, which serves as a clear proof of the selective anti-Azerbaijan approach of the resolution (...).

"And all this is built around the "investigation" of journalists, some of which are of Armenian origin. Is it not a coincidence? However, none of the journalists thought about the strange result of the alleged lobbying of Baku's interests in the EP - 9 critical resolutions on Azerbaijan were adopted in 2009 alone. Did Azerbaijan pay someone for its own criticism? But journalists and MEPs apparently are not at all interested in such trifles (...).

It is noteworthy that the so-called "exposures" of the schemes invented by journalists were published on September 5, and the amendment on Azerbaijan, added to the EP resolution, was ready for September 7. The authors seem to have been waiting for a signal with the ready draft document in hand. This serves as an excellent illustration of the synchronized actions against Baku, ordered from a single center. The goal is also transparent: to destruct the developing relations between Baku and the EU on the eve of the Brussels Eastern Partnership summit and hinder participation of the high-level Azerbaijani delegation in this summit. Need more evidence? Just look who the author of the amendment against Azerbaijan is: EP member Petras Aštryavičius, the closest friend of the notorious Renatas Juska. (Renatas Juska is Petras Aštryavičius’ adviser in EP – author’s note). Juska came to light after the scandal in 2013 which led to the ex-president of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite`s issuing an order to recall the country's ambassadors in Azerbaijan and Hungary, Arturus Žurauskas and Renatas Juska.

In a private conversation which went viral these two spoke in favor of supporting Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict because they are Christians, calling Nagorno-Karabakh the Armenian name "Artsakh" and backing those who help the Armenians."

So, it is imperative to investigate the number of politicians in Europe holding a biased position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. But this investigation should not be one-sided, should it, Mr. Gailius?