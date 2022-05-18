  • HOMEPAGE
    Glencoe – village in Scottish Highlands

    18.05.2022 [20:18]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Glencoe is a village in western Scotland. It lies in steep-sided Glencoe valley, in the Scottish Highlands. The area is known for waterfalls and trails that climb peaks. Wildlife in the area includes red deer and golden eagles.

    The Scottish Highlands are filled with astonishingly scenic glens, but Glencoe is perhaps the most famous — and infamous, due to a brutal 17th-century massacre. Today the valley is a haven for hikers and mountaineers, whiskey lovers and Harry Potter fans.

