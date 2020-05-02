  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Global coronavirus cases exceed 3.3M in four months

    02.05.2020 [11:11]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    The tally of coronavirus infections globally has exceeded 3.3 million on Friday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The university's data showed that the number of virus-linked deaths reached 235,290, while the number of people who recovered climbed to nearly 1.04 million.

    The US is the hardest-hit country with the highest number of infections and deaths -- nearly 1.1 million and nearly 63,000, respectively.

    Italy has the second-highest death toll with 28,236. Spain has the second-highest cases -- over 213,435.

    The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late December.

    Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Global coronavirus cases exceed 3.3M in four months
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.04.2020 [15:20]
    Holcim Azerbaijan shares tips gathered from all group companies
    17.04.2020 [17:14]
    United Nations thanks Azerbaijan for solidarity
    17.04.2020 [16:14]
    Pakistani expert hails Azerbaijan's efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic
    15.04.2020 [09:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev: As a result of preventive measures and a thought-out policy, we are keeping the situation under control
    Global coronavirus cases exceed 3.3M in four months