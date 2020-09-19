Gokhan Tore returns to Besiktas

  • HOMEPAGE
    19.09.2020 [15:26]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Turkish right-winger Gokhan Tore has returned to Besiktas, the Istanbul football club announced on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Tore, 28, previously played for German team Hamburger SV, Russia's Rubin Kazan, England's West Ham United and Turkish clubs Besiktas and Yeni Malatyaspor.

    He helped Besiktas win the Turkish Super Lig trophy in the 2015-16 season.

    The right-winger scored 19 goals and 29 assists in 120 games for the Black Eagles.

