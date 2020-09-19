  • HOMEPAGE
    Gonzalo Higuain moves to Inter Miami

    19.09.2020 [12:05]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    US Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami snatched up Argentinian football star Gonzalo Higuain on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    "My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow," Higuain said in a statement.

    On Thursday, Higuain's contract with Italy's Juventus was terminated with mutual consent.

    During his career, Higuain has played for England's Chelsea, Spain's Real Madrid, and Italian sides Juventus and Napoli.

    The 32-year-old scored 66 goals in 149 matches for Juventus and helped the team win three Serie A titles.

    He also claimed the Europa League title with Chelsea in 2019.

