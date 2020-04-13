  • HOMEPAGE
    Governor: Azerbaijan is the most reliable strategic partner of Georgia

    13.04.2020 [14:41]

    Tbilisi, April 13, AZERTAC

    "Azerbaijan is the most reliable strategic partner of Georgia. We have witnessed this many times. Azerbaijani companies’ providing food assistance to hundreds of low-income families in Georgia at a time when the COVID-19 virus is widespread across the world has once again proved this," Governor of Georgia's Kvemo-Kartli region Shota Rekhviashvili has told AZERTAC.

    "The Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and the Azerbaijani Business Association in Georgia (AZEBI) have launched a special campaign in response to President Ilham Aliyev's call for assistance and joint fight against the coronavirus. Under the campaign, assistance was provided to several regions of Georgia, including those under special quarantine," Rekhviashvili said.

    "Azerbaijani companies have also donated to Georgia's fund against COVID-19. I express my gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, to the country's embassy and AZEBI for this friendly support on such a difficult day," governor Rekhviashvili emphasized.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Governor: Azerbaijan is the most reliable strategic partner of Georgia
