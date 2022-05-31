Graduates of Italian language courses awarded certificates

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

“A graduation ceremony on the occasion of the graduation from intermediate level Italian language courses was held at the Institute of Military Administration, functioning under the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense,” the Ministry told AZERTAC.

The military attaché of the Italian Republic accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ettore Gagliardi, also took part in the ceremony.

The speakers delivered speeches about the importance of holding such courses for expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service.

At the end, the graduates were awarded certificates, a photo was taken.