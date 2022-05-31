  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Graduates of Italian language courses awarded certificates

    31.05.2022 [20:33]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    “A graduation ceremony on the occasion of the graduation from intermediate level Italian language courses was held at the Institute of Military Administration, functioning under the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense,” the Ministry told AZERTAC.

    The military attaché of the Italian Republic accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ettore Gagliardi, also took part in the ceremony.

    The speakers delivered speeches about the importance of holding such courses for expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service.

    At the end, the graduates were awarded certificates, a photo was taken.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Graduates of Italian language courses awarded certificates
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [20:42]
    Medical training held at Main Clinical Hospital
    31.05.2022 [16:17]
    Representatives of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations meet with servicemen
    31.05.2022 [10:19]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire
    28.05.2022 [17:53]
    Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on occasion of Independence Day
    Graduates of Italian language courses awarded certificates