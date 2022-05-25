Great Barrier Reef - Australia’s most remarkable natural gift

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

One of Australia’s most remarkable natural gifts, the Great Barrier Reef is blessed with the breathtaking beauty of the world’s largest coral reef.

The reef contains an abundance of marine life and comprises of over 3000 individual reef systems, coral cays, and literally hundreds of picturesque tropical islands with some of the world’s most beautiful sun-soaked, golden beaches.

Because of its natural beauty, the Great Barrier Reef has become one of the world`s most sought after tourist destinations.

A visitor to the Great Barrier Reef can enjoy many experiences including snorkeling, scuba diving, aircraft or helicopter tours, bare boats, glass-bottomed boat viewing, semi-submersibles and educational trips, cruise ship tours, whale watching and swimming with dolphins.

The Great Barrier Reef is one of the seven wonders of the natural world, and pulling away from it, and viewing it from a greater distance, you can understand why.

It is larger than the Great Wall of China and the only living thing on earth visible from space.