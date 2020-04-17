Great success of UNEC student
A student of UNEC has achieved the highest score in the world at the Financial Reporting exam of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).
Nizgan Jabiyeva, a second-year student of International School of Economics (ISE), won the ACCA Global Prizewinner title and cash prize with the highest score (97%) among the students taking the Financial Reporting exam.
Jabiyeva had previously received an ACCA Financial Accounting (f3) certificate with a 96% result.
ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is a global association of professional specialists in the field of finance, accounting and auditing. ACCA exams are recognized by the world's leading international companies and are highly valued in recruitment.
