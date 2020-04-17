  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Great success of UNEC student

    17.04.2020 [16:42]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    A student of UNEC has achieved the highest score in the world at the Financial Reporting exam of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

    Nizgan Jabiyeva, a second-year student of International School of Economics (ISE), won the ACCA Global Prizewinner title and cash prize with the highest score (97%) among the students taking the Financial Reporting exam.

    Jabiyeva had previously received an ACCA Financial Accounting (f3) certificate with a 96% result.

    ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is a global association of professional specialists in the field of finance, accounting and auditing. ACCA exams are recognized by the world's leading international companies and are highly valued in recruitment.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Great success of UNEC student
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.04.2020 [11:29]
    Baku Higher Oil School develops Honor Code to prevent plagiarism in online exams
    15.04.2020 [14:51]
    UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy
    12.04.2020 [12:17]
    UNEC students show high activity in “Coursera for Campus”
    11.04.2020 [17:49]
    World's leading online learning platform Coursera to open its e-courses temporarily to universities on a free basis
    Great success of UNEC student