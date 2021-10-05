Groundbreaking ceremony for first multi-apartment residential settlement in Jabrayil was held
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2021 [11:42]
Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC
A groundbreaking ceremony for the first multi-apartment residential settlement in the city of Jabrayil has been held.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
The head of state was informed that the residential settlement occupies an area of 10.5 hectares.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the residential settlement.
