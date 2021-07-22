Guinea withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19

Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

Guinean Sports Minister Sanoussy Bantama Sow has announced that five Guinean athletes will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Xinhua.

In a public letter addressed to the president of the Guinean national Olympic and sports committee, the sports minister said on Wednesday that Guinea is sitting out the Olympics "because of the upsurge of COVID-19."

"The Government of the Republic of Guinea, concerned to preserve the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret the cancellation of Guinea's participation in the 32nd Olympics," Sow said in the letter.

However, the Guinean government has reiterated its commitment to support the practice of sport in all its diversity.

The Guinean delegation and athletes were expected to leave for Tokyo on Tuesday, July 20.