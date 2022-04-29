Gunay Afandiyeva meets with members of Romanian Parliament

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with a group of members of the Romanian Parliament and Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare.

At the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva provided information regarding the activities of the Foundation, mentioning the events carried out in various countries aimed at the promotion of material and cultural values of Turkic people in the international arena, as well as the importance of publications and books on their historical heritage and culture, issued by the organization.

Emphasizing that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has expanded its cultural ties not only with the Turkic states but also with several European countries, Gunay Afandiyeva recalled that last year the organization and Lithuania signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of Turkic minorities - Tatars and Karaites. Moreover, she noted that at the end of the previous year, during her visit to Poland, she met with the Mufti of the country, as well as with representatives of the Tatar community living there, participated in discussions, got acquainted with their customs and traditions. Gunay Afandieva additionally stressed the importance of the historical and cultural heritage of Tatars living in Romania for the Foundation.

Member of the Romanian Parliament of Tatar origin Varol Amet expressed satisfaction with visiting the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and familiarizing himself with the activities of the organization as part of his working visit to Azerbaijan. Speaking about the ethnic and cultural rights of Tatars, living in Romania, the MP noted that the Tatar language is taught in many secondary schools in the country and that their religious and cultural holidays are celebrated at the official level.

Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare also highly appreciated the activities of the Foundation. The ambassador indicated that the Romanian side will provide the necessary support for the implementation of joint cultural projects with the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation related to the Tatars.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on the prospects for joint cooperation.