  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Gunay Afandiyeva was interviewed by Italian analytical news portal

    17.07.2021 [14:41]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has been interviewed by the authoritative Italian analytical information agency on culture and social issues “Lo Spessore" due to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

    The representative of the portal, journalist Domenico Letizia tells about Azerbaijan at the beginning of the article. He notes that 2021 has been declared by President Ilham Aliyev as the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi". The journalist emphasizes that a number of anniversary events dedicated to the world-famous poet are held in the country, as well as around the world and notifies about the work done at the state level to promote his creativity.

    Domenico Letizia writes that he got an interview with the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva to understand the power of the influence of Nizami Ganjavi's creativity on new generations in the modern world.

    Gunay Afandiyeva answered the journalist's questions about the literary heritage of Nizami Ganjavi, its importance from the point of view of multicultural values, as well as the significance of the great poet's creativity for the modern reader and the impact on the development of various fields of art.

    In an interview, president of the Foundation stressed that the creativity of Nizami Ganjavi does not fit into the literary and geographical borders. She noted that such famous European scientists and writers as Goethe, Erich Fromm, Louis Aragon highly appreciated the work of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker. Answering a journalist's question about the multicultural values in Nizami's creativity, the president of the Foundation said that the great poet was 800-900 years ahead of his time. She noted that Nizami Ganjavi, as much as he is a great Azerbaijani poet, is also a worldwide one. Citing examples from the poem "Seven Beauties", Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized that the poet instilled love for all peoples. She emphasized that "Khamsa" of the great poet is a concept of humanism and multiculturalism in general. The president of the Foundation also stressed that Nizami Ganjavi created a large literary school after himself. Gunay Afandiyeva noted that Nizami's creativity, both in its time and in the modern period, has made a great contribution to the development of various spheres of art - classical music, painting, miniature art and etc.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Gunay Afandiyeva was interviewed by Italian analytical news portal
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation presents commemorative plaque to former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    12.07.2021 [12:11]
    President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation presents commemorative plaque to former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    Lithuanian FM visits International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    01.05.2021 [16:44]
    Lithuanian FM visits International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Lithuania discuss relations
    16.04.2021 [13:07]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Lithuania discuss relations
    Kyrgyz minister visits International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    15.04.2021 [17:22]
    Kyrgyz minister visits International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    Other news in this section
    17.07.2021 [11:28]
    World Heritage Committee opens 44th session in east China
    16.07.2021 [19:19]
    ICESCO launches Network of International Digital Platforms for Culture, Arts and Heritage
    15.07.2021 [20:02]
    Kazakhstan approves protocol on financing of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    14.07.2021 [20:49]
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss prospects for cooperation
    Gunay Afandiyeva was interviewed by Italian analytical news portal