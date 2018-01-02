    • / WORLD

    Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state

    02.01.2018 [11:16]

    Baku, January 2, AZERTAC

    Gunmen killed more than 20 people in Nigeria's oil-rich Rivers state when they returned from a night church program in Omoku area Monday, according to a pastor and locals from the area, Anadolu Agency reports.

    “These 21 worshippers included women and children. The incident occurred at Krigani road at Omoku. A whole family was also wiped out in the unfortunate murder,” Pastor Dandy Bathuel told Anadolu Agency.

    “Those killed include people who attended New Year vigil in various churches at Omoku. They were returning home when the gunmen opened fire on them,” Bathuel added.

    Fyneface Fyneface, a rights activist from the area, also confirmed the incident.

    Police confirmed the attack but gave no definite figure of the casualties in the incident which they blamed on “unidentified gunmen”.

    "I can confirm the incident to you as our men are already on the manhunt of the unknown gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act.

    “But we are still putting our reports together and it will be premature to tell you the number of casualties at the moment," Rivers police spokesman Omoni Nnamdi told Anadolu Agency by phone.

    Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state
