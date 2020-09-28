  • HOMEPAGE
    • / FRONTLINE NEWS

    FRONTLINE NEWS


    Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism

    28.09.2020 [19:41]

    Naftalan, September 28, AZERTAC

    Since September 27, the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the Azerbaijani settlements and social facilities using various large-caliber artillery and other weapons, killing and injuring civilians, including women and children, as well as seriously damaging many homes and civilian objects.

    Gurbanov Elbrus Isa, a resident of Gashalti Garagoyunlu village of Naftalan city and his four family members, including 2 children, were killed as a result of another shelling of the civilian population by Armenian armed forces. Moreover, 19 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries.

    Having visited Gashalti village, AZERTAC's regional correspondent highlighted the traces of Armenian provocation.

    The two of those killed as a result of Armenian aggression are schoolchildren. Shahriyar Gurbanov, born in 2007, and his cousin, Fidan Gurbanova, born in 2006, are pupils of Gashalti Garagoyunlu village secondary school named after Z. Rustamov.

    Armenia’s deliberately targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure of Azerbaijan is a blatant violation of norms and principles of international law, in particular, the international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2020 [21:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres through videoconferencing
    28.09.2020 [21:14]
    Two killed, another two injured as a result of enemy’s artillery shelling building for disabled and IDPs in Tartar
    28.09.2020 [21:09]
    OIC condemns repeated provocations and aggression by Armenian military forces against Azerbaijan
    28.09.2020 [20:12]
    Turkish parties condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
    Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism Gurbanovs’ family became victims of Armenian provocation: two of those killed were schoolchildren - let the world see Armenian fascism