Gymnasts of Armenian origin: Baku is a beautiful city, people are very sociable and cheerful VIDEO

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Among the athletes of the 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics, which started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 24, there are also those of Armenian origin Garsevan Dzhanazian and Dukhik Dzhanazian who represent Russia.

The Dzhanazians, who are brother and sister, told journalists that they did not face any pressure in Baku.

Noting that they are completely safe in Baku, Garsevan Dzhanazian said: “Everything is very good and safe. Everything satisfies us here and there is no pressure. Baku is a very beautiful city, people are very sociable and cheerful.”

Underlining that the championships were excellently organized, Dukhik Dzhanazian said: “Both the conditions created for the competition and the organization in terms of security are excellent. The gym and tournament venue are perfect. There is a real sporting atmosphere. The local people are very kind, everybody is trying to help when asked.”

The three-day tournament brings together nearly 400 gymnasts from 22 countries.