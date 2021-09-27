  • HOMEPAGE
    Hamilton takes his 100th Formula One win in Russia

    27.09.2021

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes took his 100th Formula One win at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The seven-time-champion English driver finished the race with the time of 1:30:41.001, Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Honda placed second, while Spanish Carlos Sainz of Ferrari took the third spot at Sochi Autodrom.

    Verstappen was able to take the second spot at the end of the race, although he started the race from 20th on the grid as he got penalty for taking new power unit.

    Top spot of the driver standings is now owned by Hamilton with 246.5 points while Verstappen dropped to the second spot with 244.5 points and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes ranked third with 151 points.

    Mercedes currently leads the constructor standings with 397.5 points while Red Bull Racing Honda is at the second spot with 364.5 points and McLaren Mercedes took the third spot with 234 points.

    Next stop of the Formula One will be the Rolex Turkish Grand Prix held at Intercity Istanbul Park on Oct. 8-10.

