Hassan Rouhani congratulates Muslim leaders on holy month of Ramadan

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in separate messages congratulated leaders of the Islamic states on arrival of holy month of Ramadan, according to IRNA.

Rouhani hoped that ties between Muslim states would be further strengthened in light of the holy month by focusing on spirituality in the graceful month.

He was also optimistic that fight against COVID-19 will be accelerated through coordination and exchanging experiences so that the virus will be ineffective across the world.

At the end of the message, Rouhani prayed to God for acceptance of worships of Muslim leaders during the blessed month of Ramadhan and dignity and happiness for the Muslims.