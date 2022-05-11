  • HOMEPAGE
    Havasu Falls - most famous of aqua-blue Havasupai Waterfalls in Arizona

    Havasu Falls is the most famous of the aqua-blue Havasupai Waterfalls that spill over deep-orange, travertine cliffs in a desert oasis of stunning beauty in Arizona.

    Before you can swim in these beautiful blue-green waters located near Grand Canyon National Park, you have to hike ten miles to get there.

    The stark contrast between the arid desert landscape of the Havasu Canyon and the lush vegetation near the water is a juxtaposition of harsh desert and a sumptuous tropical paradise.

    The five Havasupai Falls include: Navajo Falls, Fifty Foot Falls, Havasu Falls, Mooney Falls and Beaver Falls. All are located on the Havasupai Indian reservation in a side canyon of the Grand Canyon.

    The waterfalls of the Grand Canyon are like no other in the world, and visiting them is the opportunity of a lifetime.

