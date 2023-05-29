Head of Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council releases runoff presidential election results
29.05.2023 [00:39]
Baku, May 29, AZERTAC
Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey's presidency in a run-off election with 52.14 per cent of the votes, the High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday, making the results official.
With 99.99 per cent of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 per cent of the votes, Yener said. The rest of the uncounted votes will not change the result, he added.
