  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Head of Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council releases runoff presidential election results

    29.05.2023 [00:39]

    Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey's presidency in a run-off election with 52.14 per cent of the votes, the High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday, making the results official.

    With 99.99 per cent of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 per cent of the votes, Yener said. The rest of the uncounted votes will not change the result, he added.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2023 [18:20]
    Voting ends in Türkiye’s presidential runoff election
    28.05.2023 [14:30]
    Turkish president votes in runoff
    28.05.2023 [10:40]
    Voting begins across Türkiye in first-ever presidential runoff
    27.05.2023 [18:28]
    British Airways cancels flights for a second day after IT outage
    Head of Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council releases runoff presidential election results Head of Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council releases runoff presidential election results