    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Head of inter-parliamentary working group: Estonia attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan

    18.05.2019 [17:33]

    Tallinn, May 18, AZERTAC

    “Estonia attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan,” said head of Estonia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary working group Sven Sester as he met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the country Murad Najafbayli.

    Sven Sester expressed his country’s readiness to continue the successful cooperation with Azerbaijan-Estonia inter-parliamentary working group. He emphasized the importance of the meetings between the inter-parliamentary groups and their heads.

    Ambassador Murad Najafbayli hailed the importance of expanding economic relations and increasing bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Estonia. He pointed to close relations between the two country’s parliaments, saying this cooperation will continue.

    The current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Estonia relations, recent dynamic development of bilateral ties, opportunities for further expansion of cooperation between the two country’s parliaments were discussed at the meeting.

    Aygun Aliyeva

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Head of inter-parliamentary working group: Estonia attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2019 [14:27]
    Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis set up in Italy
    18.05.2019 [22:01]
    Committee of Ministers of CoE approves its support for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states
    18.05.2019 [21:42]
    Azerbaijan, France discuss interparliamentary ties
    18.05.2019 [20:34]
    AZERTAC’s employee highlights Azerbaijani realities at China’s CGTN TV
    Head of inter-parliamentary working group: Estonia attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan