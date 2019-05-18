Head of inter-parliamentary working group: Estonia attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan

Tallinn, May 18, AZERTAC

“Estonia attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan,” said head of Estonia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary working group Sven Sester as he met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the country Murad Najafbayli.

Sven Sester expressed his country’s readiness to continue the successful cooperation with Azerbaijan-Estonia inter-parliamentary working group. He emphasized the importance of the meetings between the inter-parliamentary groups and their heads.

Ambassador Murad Najafbayli hailed the importance of expanding economic relations and increasing bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Estonia. He pointed to close relations between the two country’s parliaments, saying this cooperation will continue.

The current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Estonia relations, recent dynamic development of bilateral ties, opportunities for further expansion of cooperation between the two country’s parliaments were discussed at the meeting.

Aygun Aliyeva

Special Correspondent