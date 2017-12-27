Henrietta Holsman Fore appointed new UNICEF lead

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Henrietta Holsman Fore as the new executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund, also known as UNICEF, according to VOA News.

Fore served as the first female administrator of the United States' Agency for International Development, or USAID, from 2007 to 2009. She also served in the U.S. State Department and as Director of the United States Mint. Earlier in her career, from 1989 to 1993, she served as Assistant Administrator for Asia, and Assistant Administrator for Private Enterprise at USAID.

Fore is chairman of the board and chief executive officer for consulting, manufacturing, and investment company Holsman International, her family's investment and management company. She also serves on the boards of six domestic and international public corporations.

Statements from the United Nations and U.S. State Department note that Fore has worked for four decades to promote economic development, education and health, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief for the most vulnerable populations.

She succeeds Anthony Lake, who has served as executive director of UNICEF since 2010.