Her Excellency Mrs Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Dear Mrs Federal Chancellor,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

We attach special importance to developing Azerbaijan-Germany relations. Active and fruitful cooperation of our countries in political, economic and humanitarian areas is satisfactory.

I believe that we will continue making joint efforts to strengthen intergovernmental relations and successfully continue our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Germany.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 15, 2018.