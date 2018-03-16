    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    Her Excellency Mrs Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

    16.03.2018 [14:00]

    Dear Mrs Federal Chancellor,

    I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

    We attach special importance to developing Azerbaijan-Germany relations. Active and fruitful cooperation of our countries in political, economic and humanitarian areas is satisfactory.

    I believe that we will continue making joint efforts to strengthen intergovernmental relations and successfully continue our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Germany.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, March 15, 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Her Excellency Mrs Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    13.03.2018 [15:34]
    From Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
    13.03.2018 [14:18]
    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
    13.03.2018 [11:26]
    From Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
    13.03.2018 [10:51]
    From Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe