Her Excellency Mrs Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Dear Mrs President,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

I am hopeful that relations between Azerbaijan and Nepal will develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Nepal.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 16, 2018