    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    Her Excellency Mrs Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

    17.03.2018 [11:52]

    Dear Mrs President,

    I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

    I am hopeful that relations between Azerbaijan and Nepal will develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation.

    I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Nepal.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, March 16, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :Her Excellency Mrs Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    17.03.2018 [10:41]
    His Excellency Mr Michael Higgins, President of Ireland
    16.03.2018 [14:00]
    Her Excellency Mrs Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany
    13.03.2018 [15:34]
    From Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
    13.03.2018 [14:18]
    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan