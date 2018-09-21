    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    Her Excellency Mrs Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta

    21.09.2018 [12:16]

    Dear Mrs President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of your country.

    I believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malta will continue to develop and expand.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Malta everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 18 September, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :Her Excellency Mrs Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [11:15]
    His Excellency Mr Sebastian Pinera, President of the Republic of Chile
    08.09.2018 [20:38]
    His Excellency Mr Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan
    07.09.2018 [21:38]
    His Excellency Mr Gjorge Ivanov, President of the Republic of Macedonia
    07.09.2018 [11:10]
    His Excellency Mr Michel Temer, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil