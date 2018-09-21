Her Excellency Mrs Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta

Dear Mrs President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of your country.

I believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malta will continue to develop and expand.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Malta everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 September, 2018