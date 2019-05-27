    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    Her Excellency Mrs Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

    27.05.2019 [21:21]

    Dear Mrs President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and your nation on the occasion of the national day of Ethiopia.

    On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish your people peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 24 May, 2019

