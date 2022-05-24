  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Hertha Berlin overcome Hamburg to avoid Bundesliga relegation

    24.05.2022 [12:27]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Hertha Berlin beat Hamburg 2-0 in the second leg of their relegation play-off to avoid dropping into Bundesliga 2, according to The Athletic.

    Hertha finished 16th in the Bundesliga, dropping into the play-off position on the final day, on goal difference alone.

    Hamburg placed third in the final Bundesliga 2 standings, missing out on automatic promotion by three points.

    At the end of each season, the bottom two clubs in the Bundesliga are relegated to Bundesliga 2.

    A two-legged promotion/relegation play-off is played between the club that finished third-last in the Bundesliga and the club that finished third in Bundesliga 2, to determine whether the club from the higher division retains its status or whether the club from the lower division is promoted in its place.

    Greuther Furth and Arminia Bielefeld finished in the Bundesliga’s automatic relegation places, while Schalke and Werder Bremen secured an immediate return to the top flight as Bundesliga 2 champions and runners-up respectively, having been relegated in 2020-21.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Hertha Berlin overcome Hamburg to avoid Bundesliga relegation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [16:30]
    Carlsen vs Ding and Pragg vs Giri at Chessable Masters semifinals
    24.05.2022 [16:24]
    Azerbaijani chess players make successful start to Indian tournament
    24.05.2022 [11:24]
    Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool complete signing of Fulham winger
    24.05.2022 [10:49]
    Two Azerbaijani boxers reach final of international tournament in Uzbekistan
    Hertha Berlin overcome Hamburg to avoid Bundesliga relegation