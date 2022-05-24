Hertha Berlin overcome Hamburg to avoid Bundesliga relegation

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Hertha Berlin beat Hamburg 2-0 in the second leg of their relegation play-off to avoid dropping into Bundesliga 2, according to The Athletic.

Hertha finished 16th in the Bundesliga, dropping into the play-off position on the final day, on goal difference alone.

Hamburg placed third in the final Bundesliga 2 standings, missing out on automatic promotion by three points.

At the end of each season, the bottom two clubs in the Bundesliga are relegated to Bundesliga 2.

A two-legged promotion/relegation play-off is played between the club that finished third-last in the Bundesliga and the club that finished third in Bundesliga 2, to determine whether the club from the higher division retains its status or whether the club from the lower division is promoted in its place.

Greuther Furth and Arminia Bielefeld finished in the Bundesliga’s automatic relegation places, while Schalke and Werder Bremen secured an immediate return to the top flight as Bundesliga 2 champions and runners-up respectively, having been relegated in 2020-21.