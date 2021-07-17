Heydar Aliyev Center hosts presentation of TASS and Trend agencies’ joint project

Platform aims to comprehensively cover the processes taking place in the region and facilitate information flow from East and West

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

The presentation of the https://eastweststream.com/ news portal, a joint project of the Russian agency TASS and Azerbaijani news agency Trend, has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

According to AZERTAC, the platform aims to circulate analytical information about events in the region, economic news, as well facilitate the flow of information from the East and West. The portal will also act as a reliable source of information on geopolitical processes, as well as on the future, financial situation and political life of energy-rich regions.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mikhail Gusman said that journalism, which has long-standing traditions in Azerbaijan, had always been distinguished by its accuracy. “Great importance has always been attached to the Russian language in Azerbaijan. This policy, founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev, is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. The new platform is one of the most promising projects for Russian and Azerbaijani media,” he added.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, noted that the Eastweststream platform represented by two influential media entities of Azerbaijan and Russia, would not only attract the attention of the world’s political and business elite, but also become an operational and authoritative source of information about the region. “We have no doubt that this platform will be able to meet the growing demand for reliable news and high-quality analytical stories, reflecting the dynamic development of the East and West.”

Deputy Director-General of TASS, Mikhail Kalmykov, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Television, Rovshan Mammadov, Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan, Elchin Shikhli, member of the Milli Majlis Nizami Safarov, Director of CBC TV, Vugar Khalilov, Director of Real TV, Mirshahin Agayev, and Deputy General Director of Trend agency, Emin Aliyev also addressed the event.

The speakers noted that the media sector in Azerbaijan was enjoying the attention and care of the state and had rapidly developed over the years. The steps taken by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to develop the media have created favorable conditions for the emergence of media entities that follow national media traditions and keep pace with modern challenges. The integration of Azerbaijani media into the global media market has been possible thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's sensitive approach to the development of journalism. The project launched today is yet another manifestation of the state’s successful media policy.