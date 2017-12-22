    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov

    22.12.2017 [11:10]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    A solo exhibition titled "Beauty and monumentality" on the 90th jubilee of People's Artist, sculptor, rector of the State Academy of Fine Arts Omar Eldarov has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    The participants in the event included state and government officials, MPs, acclaimed scientists, cultural and art figures.

    Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov read out congratulatory message of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed to People's Artist Omar Eldarov on the occasion of his 90th jubilee.

    Addressing the event, Omar Eldarov thanked President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva for recognizing his activities. He noted that he is proud of receiving the highest award of Azerbaijan, "Heydar Aliyev" Order. The prominent sculptor highlighted national leader Heydar Aliyev's attention to cultural and art figures.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also congratulated the outstanding sculptor on his jubilee and wished him new successes in his creative activities.

    Omar Eldarov thanked President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva for attention.

    The event participants then viewed the exhibition.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum
    21.12.2017 [20:08]
    Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO
    16.12.2017 [12:22]
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO
    Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025 presented at Heydar Aliyev Center
    14.12.2017 [18:07]
    Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025 presented at Heydar Aliyev Center
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Guba district for visit VIDEO
    07.12.2017 [12:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Guba district for visit VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2017 [19:11]
    Oscars 2018: 341 movies set to compete for Best Picture nominations at 90th Academy Awards
    20.12.2017 [19:03]
    Turkish artist presents his works in Baku
    20.12.2017 [13:29]
    Red Bull Illume photo exhibition launched in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center
    20.12.2017 [12:59]
    'Hermitage-related project proved that world famous museums are not indifferent to creativity' VIDEO
    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov