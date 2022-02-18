Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of famous Italian conductor

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli under the direction of famous Italian conductor Alvise Casellati and soloist Emil Baghirov (clarinet) will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center on March 4.

The concert will feature outstanding pieces by such world famous composers as Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Alvise Casellati is considered one of the emerging talents of the latest years. He is President and Music Director of Opera Italiana is in the Air, an event with the aim of promoting knowledge and appreciation of Italian Opera targeting in particular the young generation through the promotion of young talents.

Alvise Casellati made his first debut in Italy at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice in March 2011, where he conducted the Orchestra and Choir in the Concert for the 150th Anniversary of the Unification of Italy. He is the Founder and President of the Venetian Community of New York. He has been also Managing Director of the Foundation for Italian Art and Culture in New York.

Clarinet player Emil Baghirov, who will perform as a soloist at the concert, has been awarded the scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014, and the Prize of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2017. In December 2012, he was named "Best Performer" at the Tel Aviv International Music Competition. Since 2013 he has been an artist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. In 2016, following the presidential order, his name was included in the "Golden Book" of young talents of Azerbaijan for special abilities in the field of music. Furthermore, he was awarded a special scholarship for young talents.