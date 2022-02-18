  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of famous Italian conductor

    18.02.2022 [19:06]

    Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli under the direction of famous Italian conductor Alvise Casellati and soloist Emil Baghirov (clarinet) will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center on March 4.

    The concert will feature outstanding pieces by such world famous composers as Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

    Alvise Casellati is considered one of the emerging talents of the latest years. He is President and Music Director of Opera Italiana is in the Air, an event with the aim of promoting knowledge and appreciation of Italian Opera targeting in particular the young generation through the promotion of young talents.

    Alvise Casellati made his first debut in Italy at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice in March 2011, where he conducted the Orchestra and Choir in the Concert for the 150th Anniversary of the Unification of Italy. He is the Founder and President of the Venetian Community of New York. He has been also Managing Director of the Foundation for Italian Art and Culture in New York.

    Clarinet player Emil Baghirov, who will perform as a soloist at the concert, has been awarded the scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014, and the Prize of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2017. In December 2012, he was named "Best Performer" at the Tel Aviv International Music Competition. Since 2013 he has been an artist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. In 2016, following the presidential order, his name was included in the "Golden Book" of young talents of Azerbaijan for special abilities in the field of music. Furthermore, he was awarded a special scholarship for young talents.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of famous Italian conductor
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.02.2022 [14:10]
    “Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow” get underway with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
    19.02.2022 [16:25]
    State Hermitage Museum to host lecture on Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving art
    17.02.2022 [17:23]
    Azerbaijan section opens at world famous Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum in Qatar
    17.02.2022 [13:28]
    Spanish drama 'Alcarras' wins Golden Bear at Berlin film fest
    Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of famous Italian conductor