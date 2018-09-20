Heydar Aliyev Foundation, BP sign Memorandum of Cooperation on implementation of joint projects

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the implementation of joint projects.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and BP’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones attended the signing ceremony.

Anar Alakbarov highlighted the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s activities and its contribution to civil society building.

He also hailed the importance of the memorandum. ‘It is also symbolic that the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP coincides with the 24th anniversary of the signing of the "Contract of the Century".

In his remarks, BP’s Regional President Gary Jones said: “BP welcomes this opportunity to join our efforts to help build Azerbaijan’s bright sustainable future. We believe what the Heydar Aliyev Foundation does is an invaluable contribution to the nation’s future. Its cultural, educational, social and environmental activities are recognised both nationally and internationally. Over the past 26 years of our presence here we have also done our best to support, where we can, the development of education, capacity-building in communities, enhancement of the local SME market, development of national sport and promotion of cultural heritage. We look forward to this opportunity - together we can do more for this wonderful country as its long term reliable partner.”

The Memorandum of Cooperation provides for the implementation of joint projects in education, culture, health and other fields in the regions along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan.

The event participants then viewed the Heydar Aliyev Museum and exhibition halls in the Center.