    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children

    29.12.2017 [19:36]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized traditional festivities for children on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at Buta Palace.

    Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, her grandchild, vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva joined the event.

    At the initiative of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually organizes festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools, and children with special needs.

    The event featured the screening of a documentary highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, President Ilham Aliyev`s, and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s meetings with children, as well as their attention to them.

    Children were entertained by famous singers, amateur school bands, dance groups, young talents, clowns, and magicians.

    Children gathered around Mehriban Aliyeva and talked to her.

    Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

    Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.12.2017 [14:32]
    "Ali and Nino" movie presented in Saudi Arabia
    22.12.2017 [11:10]
    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov
    21.12.2017 [19:11]
    Oscars 2018: 341 movies set to compete for Best Picture nominations at 90th Academy Awards
    20.12.2017 [19:03]
    Turkish artist presents his works in Baku
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children